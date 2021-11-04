×
Jonathan Brightwell interview after Round 1 of Final Stage of Q-School

Nov 04, 2021

Following his opening-round 64 at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Jonathan Brightwell shares the advice he received from fellow Oak Tree GC-based professionals in Edmond, Oklahoma in how to treat this event. 