3 things to know | Round 1 | Final Stage of Q-School

Nov 05, 2021

In the opening round at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Jonathan Brightwell holds the lead (7-under 64) at The Landings Club, with Sam Stevens and Patrick Newcomb in close pursuit.