Roundtable of Korn Ferry Tour Mr. 25s at Fortinet Championship

Sep 16, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner meets with fellow Mr. 25s Austin Smotherman and Justin Lower to discuss the drama and emotion of narrowly securing a PGA TOUR card via The 25 or The Finals 25. Varner finished 25th on The 25 in 2015, as did Smotherman and Lower on The 25 and The Finals 25 respectively in 2020-21.