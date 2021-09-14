×
Stephan Jaeger reflects on winning 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season-long Points List

Sep 15, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger reflects on a banner season on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour that saw him win the season-long Points List (The 25), earning fully exempt status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship.