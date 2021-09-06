×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Trey Mullinax full interview after securing TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 06, 2021

Following his final-round 70 at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Trey Mullinax shares his feelings on returning to the PGA TOUR and how his family helped get him through the injuries that have plagued him the last few years.