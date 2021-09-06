×
The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 06, 2021

Following the final round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, PGA TOUR Digital staffers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise reflect on the drama of the final day of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season, where The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded upon the conclusion of play at Victoria National GC. Joseph Bramlett won the event to earn fully exempt TOUR status, and Justin Lower secured the final spot on The Finals 25.