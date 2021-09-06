×
Joshua Creel full interview after securing TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 06, 2021

Following his final-round 69 at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Joshua Creel explains the range of emotions from two years ago at Victoria National GC where he narrowly missed securing a PGA TOUR card to 2021 and accomplishing the feat.