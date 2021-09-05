×
Justin Lower comments after earning first TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 06, 2021

Following the final round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Justin Lower expresses his emotions of dramatically securing his first PGA TOUR card with an up-and-down par at the 72nd hole at Victoria National GC, and what it means to validate his self-belief and earn a spot on golf's biggest stage for 2021-22.