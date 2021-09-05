×
Joseph Bramlett wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 06, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Joseph Bramlett fired a 7-under 65 to get to 20-under for the tournament, good enough for a four-stroke win over the field for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory and his PGA TOUR card.