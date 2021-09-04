×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Trey Mullinax takes one-stroke lead into Sunday at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 05, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Trey Mullinax carded a 4-under 68 to get to 14-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.