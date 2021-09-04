×
The Finals 25 TOUR cards to be awarded Sunday at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 05, 2021

Following the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, PGA TOUR Digital staffers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise set the stakes for the final day of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season, where The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of play Sunday at Victoria National GC.