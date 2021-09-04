×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Sahith Theegala comments after Round 2 of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 04, 2021

Following his second-round 63 at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Trey Mullinax explains his approach this week in trying to win the tournament, but also playing well enough to secure a PGA TOUR card.