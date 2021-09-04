×
Justin Lower interview after Round 3 of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 05, 2021

Following his third-round 68 at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Justin Lower shares his emotions when evaluating the magnitude of what a PGA TOUR card would mean to his career.