John Huh holes flop shot for eagle at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Sep 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, John Huh holes his flop shot from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.