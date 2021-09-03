×
Trey Mullinax leads by one at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 04, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Trey Mullinax carded a 1-under 71 to get to 10-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.