Round 2 recap at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 04, 2021

Following the second round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, PGA TOUR Digital staffers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise recap the action at Victoria National GC, where Trey Mullinax (10-under) holds a one-stroke lead over Hayden Buckley as players fight for spots inside The Finals 25 and 2021-22 PGA TOUR cards in southern Indiana.