Round 1 recap at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

|
Sep 03, 2021
Following the opening round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, PGA TOUR Digital staffers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise recap the action at Victoria National GC, where Trey Mullinax cards 9-under 63 to assume a two-stroke lead over Tyson Alexander, with The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards to be awarded upon the conclusion of play Sunday.
