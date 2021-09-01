×
Chase for The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, PGA TOUR Digital staffers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise set the stage for the season-ending event at Victoria National GC, where The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards will be solidified at week's end. Sixteen of 25 cards are up for grabs this week in southern Indiana.