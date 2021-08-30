×
Scott Gutschewsk interview after Round 4 of the Nationwide Children's

Aug 30, 2021

Following his final-round 67 at the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Scott Gutschewski is overcome with emotion when realizing he will be returning to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2011.