Gutschewski, Tarren among pros securing TOUR dream at Nationwide Children's

Aug 30, 2021

Following the final round of the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour media staffers Zach Dirlam and Kevin Prise recap the week at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), where Adam Svensson moves to No. 3 on The 25 with a victory, 44-year-old Scott Gutschewski secures an emotional PGA TOUR return, and new father Callum Tarren earns his first TOUR card.