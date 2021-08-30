×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Callum Tarren comments after earning PGA TOUR card at Nationwide Children's

Aug 30, 2021

Following his final-round 66 at the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Callum Tarren shares his emotions after earning his first PGA TOUR card less than two weeks after becoming a father for the first time.