Adam Svensson’s Round 4 winning highlights from Nationwide Children's

Aug 29, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Adam Svensson carded a 4-under 67 to get to 17-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke win over the field for his third win of his Korn Ferry TOUR career.