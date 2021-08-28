×
Whaley, Jaeger tied for the lead heading into Sunday at Nationwide Children's

Aug 29, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Vincent Whaley carded a 6-under 65, while Stephan Jaeger turned in a 5-under 66, getting them both to 15-under for the tournament and tied for the lead heading into Sunday.