Curtis Luck comments after Round 2 of the Nationwide Children's

Aug 28, 2021

Following his second-round 67 at the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, defending tournament champion Curtis Luck explains why he is so comfortable playing at Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), despite conditions being different than in years past.