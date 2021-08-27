×
Previewing weekend chase for PGA TOUR cards at Nationwide Children's

Aug 28, 2021

Following the second round of the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour media staffers Zach Dirlam and Kevin Prise discuss the action at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), where David Lipsky and Stephan Jaeger share the lead at 10-under, and several players are set to chase TOUR cards over the weekend.