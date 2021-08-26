×
Stephan Jaeger interview after Round 1 of the Nationwide Children's

Aug 27, 2021

Following his opening-round 63 at the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Stephan Jaeger explains what has changed in his game that will allow him to have a successful career when he goes back to the PGA TOUR next season.