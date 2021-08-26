×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Previewing second leg of Korn Ferry Tour Finals at Nationwide Children's

Aug 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour content manager Kevin Prise is joined by 2020 Club Car Championship winner Evan Harmeling to set the scene for the week at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) as players chase PGA TOUR cards via The Finals 25.