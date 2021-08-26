×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lucas Herbert shares personal connection with Jarrod Lyle at Nationwide Children's

Aug 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Australia's Lucas Herbert explains the backstory and emotion behind his tribute to the late Jarrod Lyle as he readies to compete at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).