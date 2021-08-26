×
Kinley Strohl hits First Shot to Fight Cancer at Nationwide Children's

Aug 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, 16-year-old leukemia survivor Kinley Strohl hits the First Shot to Fight Cancer at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) and is awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.