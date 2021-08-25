×
Lucas Herbert's emotion of closing birdie to earn TOUR card at Albertsons

Aug 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Lucas Herbert reflects on the emotion of making a birdie on the 72nd hole at last week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to finish T4 and cement his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25.