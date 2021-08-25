×
Lucas Herbert's adventurous travel to Columbus, Ohio after securing TOUR card

Aug 26, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Lucas Herbert explains how he booked a flight for Columbus, Georgia and not Columbus, Ohio, which is the site of the second Finals event. The Aussie was in great spirits through the whole ordeal, having locked up his PGA TOUR card the week prior in Boise.