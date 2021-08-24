×
Sahith Theegala's unique path to qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Aug 25, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Sahith Theegala reflects on his appreciation for the opportunity to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via 2020-21 non-member FedExCup Points (equivalent of top-200) as he readies to compete at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) in chase of a PGA TOUR card.