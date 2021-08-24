×
Hayden Buckley on verge of securing PGA TOUR dream at Nationwide Children's

Aug 24, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Hayden Buckley assesses the stakes into the second leg of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet) as he aims to build on a T7 at last week's Albertsons Boise Open and cement his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25.