Aaron Rai discusses double-bogey finish at Albertsons that led to PGA TOUR card

Aug 25, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Aaron Rai speaks candidly about a double bogey on the 72nd hole in Boise that led to a runner-up finish by a shot, but seeing the positive side of the week in which he earned his first PGA TOUR card through the Korn Ferry Tour The Finals 25.