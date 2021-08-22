×
Greyson Sigg outduels Aaron Rai for second Korn Ferry Tour title at Albertsons

Aug 23, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, as Greyson Sigg defeated Aaron Rai in a wild back-and-forth down the stretch at Hillcrest CC, earning his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season and moving atop The 25.