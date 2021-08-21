×
Andrew Novak interviews fellow members of The 25 at Pinnacle Bank

Aug 21, 2021

Following the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, soon-to-be PGA TOUR rookie Andrew Novak channels his reporting instincts, interviewing his fellow Korn Ferry Tour Class of 2021 graduates via The 25 at the PGA TOUR card ceremony on the 18th green at The Club at Indian Creek.