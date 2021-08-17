×
The 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 17, 2021

Following the final round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, PGA TOUR Digital content managers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise are joined by newly minted PGA TOUR pros Greyson Sigg and Andrew Novak to break down the final round at the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale, where 25 TOUR cards and 75 Finals berths were awarded Sunday at The Club at Indian Creek.