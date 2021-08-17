×
David Skinns interview after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 17, 2021

Following his final-round 67 at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, David Skinns explains the emotions of winning the regular season finale of the Korn Ferry Tour, which propelled him to inside The 25 Points List and earn him his first PGA TOUR card.