×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Kevin Dougherty earns Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth with top-10 at Pinnacle Bank

Aug 16, 2021

Following a final-round 70 at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Kevin Dougherty reflects on a T9 finish at The Club at Indian Creek that moves him from 78th to 74th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, allowing him to maintain fully exempt status through 2022 and also have a chance at a PGA TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.