Austin Smotherman earns final spot on The 25, first PGA TOUR card at Pinnacle Bank

Aug 16, 2021

Following a final-round 75 at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Austin Smotherman reflects on a T26 finish at The Club at Indian Creek that moves him from 26th to 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, allowing him to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.