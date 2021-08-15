×
Stephan Jaeger comments after Round 3 of the Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 15, 2021

Following his third-round 65 at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Stephan Jaeger discusses the position he is in with his PGA TOUR card already secured for next season and not having the pressure to earn it in the final Korn Ferry Tour regular season event.