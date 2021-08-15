×
David Skinns wins to earn first PGA TOUR card at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 16, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, David Skinns carded a 4-under 67 to finish at 14-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field to claim his first PGA TOUR card of his career.