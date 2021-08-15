×
David Skinns gets up-and-down to secure win at Pinnacle Bank

Aug 16, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, David Skinns gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to save par at the par-4 18th hole, securing the win and his first PGA TOUR card of his career.