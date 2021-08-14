×
Setting stage for final round of chase for The 25 PGA TOUR cards at Pinnacle Bank

Aug 15, 2021

Following the third round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, PGA TOUR Digital content managers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise assess the stakes entering the final round at the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale, where 25 TOUR cards and 75 Finals berths will be awarded upon the conclusion of play Sunday at The Club at Indian Creek.