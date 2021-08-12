Round 1 recap as players chase PGA TOUR cards at Pinnacle Bank Championship

|
Aug 13, 2021
Following the opening round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, PGA TOUR Digital content managers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise assess Thursday's action at The Club at Indian Creek, as three players share the lead at 6-under 65 -- Andrew Novak, Davis Riley and Kevin Lucas.
