×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Round 1 recap as players chase PGA TOUR cards at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 13, 2021

Following the opening round of the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, PGA TOUR Digital content managers Elise Tallent and Kevin Prise assess Thursday's action at The Club at Indian Creek, as three players share the lead at 6-under 65 -- Andrew Novak, Davis Riley and Kevin Lucas.