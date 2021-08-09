×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Joshua Creel interview after winning the Utah Championship

Aug 09, 2021

Following his final-round 64 at the 2021 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Joshua Creel discusses the emotions of making birdie on the final hole to claim a two-shot victory after missing a chance to win two years ago in a playoff on the very same green.