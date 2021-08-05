×
Players utilize state-of-the-art practice facility during the Utah Championship

Aug 05, 2021

Oakridge CC member Daniel Summerhays recently designed a state-of-the-art practice facility for the members. During the 2021 Utah Championship presented by Zion Bank, Korn Ferry Tour pros get a unique opportunity to work on their game.