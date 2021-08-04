×
Hayden Buckley's trying to earn PGA TOUR card prior to the Utah Championship

Aug 04, 2021

Before the opening round of the 2021 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Hayden Buckley, who Monday Qualified for the Utah Championship in 2019, sits just outside The 25 and has a chance to earn his first PGA TOUR card.