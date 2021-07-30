×
Dylan Wu interview after winning Price Cutter

Jul 30, 2021

Following the final round of the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Dylan Wu reflects on his first career Korn Ferry Tour title, finishing 27-under at Highland Springs CC for a two-stroke victory over Taylor Moore, crossing the 1,650-Point threshold to cement his first PGA TOUR card for 2021-22.