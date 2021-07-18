×
Taylor Moore interview after winning the Memorial Health Championship

Jul 19, 2021

Following his final-round 65 at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, Taylor Moore shares his emotions after winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event and surpassing the TOUR bound failsafe threshold to earn his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season.